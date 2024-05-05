Gloss Up Exposes Alleged Hunxho Texts Amid Keyshia Cole Drama

Last week, Gloss Up unveiled her new EP, Not Ya Girl: Act 1. The project features her collaboration with Atlanta-born rapper Hunxho, who's currently in a relationship with Keyshia Cole. The steamy collab arrived alongside a music video, which shows Gloss Up and Hunxho getting up close and personal, raising eyebrows among fans.

Shortly after she premiered the video, Gloss Up took to social media to promote it, sharing some similarly suggestive photos alongside Hunxho on Instagram. "You Know What It Is In Real Life. 4L StinkaLink 🫶🏾 'Come Here' Out Now Link In Bio," she captioned the post. Not long after, Cole responded, calling out Gloss Up for using the flirty caption while they're both in relationships. This didn't stop Gloss Up, however, who went on to share some shady Tweets.

Gloss Up Clarifies Hunxho Relationship

Amid chatter about the drama, Keyshia Cole and Hunxho were spotted out together in Vegas, seemingly suggesting that all is well between them. This got a reaction out of Gloss Up, who soon took to Twitter/X to clear things up. According to her, they're not together, but at one point he "played both sides." She accused him of reaching out after their split to try and make amends, telling her that "the love from over there wasn’t genuine." Gloss Up calls him a "mass manipulator," and advises Cole to "run don't walk."

She then went on to share some alleged text messages between her and Hunxho, in which she tells him she doesn't like how he "tried to humiliate" her. He seemingly responded by denying this, and claiming that he acted the way he did because he told her that she was in a relationship.

Gloss Up Posts Alleged Texts Messages With Hunxho

