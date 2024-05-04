Gloss Up Taunts Keyshia Cole After Flirty Hunxho Post, Shows Off Her Future Husband

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Gloss Up attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Gloss Up, she was with Hunxho just last night.

Earlier today, Gloss Up unveiled her new collaborative track with Hunxho, "Come Here." The song arrived alongside a steamy accompanying music video, in which the duo gets up close and personal. As expected, this raised some eyebrows, as Hunxho is currently in a new relationship with Keyshia Cole. Hunxho and Gloss Up also dated in the past.

To promote her new video, Gloss Up took to Instagram with a few photos of her and the Atlanta-born MC, which also looked fairly flirty. "You Know What It Is In Real Life. 4L StinkaLink 🫶🏾 'Come Here' Out Now Link In Bio," she captioned the post. Cole didn't waste any time with her response. She took to her Instagram Story to call Gloss Up's "StinkaLink" comment "nasty work," and to remind her that she has a man she plans to marry.

Gloss Up Claims She Was With Hunxho Last Night

This didn't stop Gloss Up, however, who went on to taunt the songstress with a shady Tweet. "My Mom Taught Me To Respect My Elders.... I Was With Him Last Night & Saw You Crying Blowing Up His Phone," she wrote. She went on to suggest that Cole is "playing victim," and that there's a lot more going on behind the scenes than fans know.

It appears, however, that Gloss Up has now switched her focus back to her future husband, who's name has not yet been revealed. She took to Instagram Live recently to chat with fans during a golf date with him, showing him off. The femcee didn't show him off too much, however, as she claims she doesn't want anyone else sliding into his DMs.

Gloss Up Enjoys Golf Date With Her Boyfriend

What do you think of Gloss Up's new music video alongside Keyshia Cole's boyfriend, Hunxho? What about her suggestive Instagram post? Do you think Cole's reaction was fair, or is she overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

