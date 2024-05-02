Scrappy Trolls Keyshia Cole After Spat Over Allegedly Fake Relationship With Hunxho

Lil Scrappy and Keyshia Cole are going at it online after the former questioned the latter's relationship with Hunxho. After she heard that he was calling into question the authenticity of their bond and accusing their labels of pushing them together, she blasted him on Twitter. "And what hurts the most is SCRAPPY SAYING THAT S**T!" Cole expressed. "Naw nicca u get paid to (Fake a relationship) like U SAID. Like what are they even talking about. Tryna get clicks. Hopefully this helps." Turns out that L&HH: Atlanta star didn't respond with the same energy, instead trolling her by playing her song "Love" on Instagram Live.

"Lord have mercy, can we get a Grammy for this one?" Lil Scrappy remarked to the camera, given that Keyshia Cole actually lost the award for this song back in the day. However, there is a pretty ironic element to all of this discussion that a lot of folks have seemingly missed. Both Scrappy and Hunxho starred in Sexyy Red's music video with Summer Walker for "I Might," as the latter acted as Sexyy's new boo and the former as her ex. As such, maybe they are closer than folks think and there's actually some truth to this, but for the most part, it seems like folks are just going about the wrong way to react to an unexpected but still legit relationship.

Read More: Lil Scrappy & Bambi Get Into Heated Argument At Party, Momma Dee Calls Her “Thirsty”

Scrappy Hits Back At Keyshia Cole Over Hunxho Relationship

Elsewhere, Scrappy is also dealing with Erica Dixon dating rumors, something that even their daughter Emani chimed into with a new TikTok post. In it, she asks her mom to dance or "go back to her baby daddy," and then added the following caption to the video in question. "She not dancing hard enough yall… i think she going back," Emani wrote, much to fans' gossip-fueled amusement. It seems like Keyshia Cole would still have plenty of ammunition to fire back at him with if they chose to really air out each other's flings.

Meanwhile, the hit song "Love" is still getting plenty of it today, including a recent cover of it from Puma Curry, Erykah Badu's daughter. It's an ironic song to soundtrack all this back and forth, though. We'll see whether there is any more to talk about here in the near future. After all, Keyshia Cole and Scrappy don't back down easy, and we all know that there's a lot of beef in the air right now.

Read More: Keyshia Cole’s Sisters Refuse To Accept O.T. Genasis’ Apology For Dissing Their Late Mother