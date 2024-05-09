Momma Dee Shades Hunxho & Keyshia Cole's Relationship As Potentially Transactional

Momma Dee remains as outspoken as ever, as she shared during a recent social media live session that she's not a fan of Keyshia Cole and Hunxho's relationship. Moreover, she explained that she has a lot of love for Keyshia and wishes her the best, but gave her some advice and constructive criticism on her fling with the rapper. For example, the L&HH: Atlanta star theorized that there was a disconnect between what Cole's partner might've told her in private versus what he's trying to portray publicly. Not only that, but she compared that to Love & Hip Hop, in the sense that the show often goes "too real" whereas online relationships have the luxury of less narrative pushback.

After all, part of the drama behind shows like Love & Hip Hop exemplifies how different tales and gossip points spin against a person, so this is an understandable perspective from a veteran cast member. Elsewhere, Momma Dee also blasted Hunxho for allegedly cheating on Keyshia Cole, and posited that younger men like older women because they have a motherly aspect to them. As such, they can depend on another woman being more mature and doing the everyday stuff while they still enjoy their youthful ignorance. Dee thinks that some men just want older women to take care of them.

Read More: Momma Dee Accuses Bambi & Her Mother Of Going To Jail For Fraud Multiple Times

Momma Dee On Keyshia Cole & Hunxho

Throughout this specific live session, Momma Dee also brought up Scrappy and the wider L&HH: Atlanta universe with her remarks and references. Things have always been pretty contentious in that field, especially between those two and Lil Scrappy's relationship with Bambi. We wonder if these differing commentaries on Hunxho and Keyshia Cole's situation will also cause some old wounds to refresh. Either way, that's drama that seemingly keeps on giving.

Meanwhile, Hunxho and Keyshia Cole are still flaunting each other online and, in Cole's case, taking a lot of criticism and speculation head-on. We wonder if Momma Dee will get the chance to speak with her friend in a way that doesn't come across as so gossip-heavy. No matter how these bonds develop in the future, at least one thing seems clear. This is by no means the end of this saga, so strap in for the ride.

Read More: Scrappy Trolls Keyshia Cole After Spat Over Allegedly Fake Relationship With Hunxho