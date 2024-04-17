Erykah Badu's Daughter Puma Curry Covers Keyshia Cole's "Love" On Live: Watch

Erykah Badu's reputation as a "maneater" of sorts amongst the men of hip-hop is no secret – just ask Cam'ron. The genre-bending vocalist shares children with Andre 3000, The D.O.C. and Jay Electronica, and it seems her second-born, Puma Curry, is already taking after her mother's singing talents. In the past, the teenager has teamed up with her mom on creative projects, and she's already amassed a substantial social media following for herself. On her Instagram, Curry shows off some of her best fashion moments, and she loves to sing for fans on Live from time to time.

Earlier this week, the black-haired beauty was streaming with thousands of followers when she began belting out an infectious R&B ballad. "Love" by Keyshia Cole was her track of choice, and now the clips from the IG Live are circulating online, some feel like Curry might've sung the song better than the original artist. "Why Keisha couldn’t sing it like that?! 😂" one user quipped beneath @livebitez's post.

Puma Curry Proves She Inherited Her Mom’s Singing Chops

"Oh she definitely has it!! No question 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another viewer wrote. With parents as talented as Badu and The D.O.C., it's no wonder that Curry's creativity seems to be boundless. It's unclear if she has plans to release any original music, but on her IG feed Curry has shared more covers. On Tuesday (April 16) she took on Billie Eilish's "Listen Before I Go," earning a stamp of approval from her famous mother and thousands of others.

Puma Curry's cover of one of Keyshia Cole's biggest hits isn't the only reason she's been making headlines lately. Instead, it's the R&B singer's budding romance with Hunxho, who's significantly younger than her, that has our attention at this time. Read what Cole had to say about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

