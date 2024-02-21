Cam'ron On Erykah Badu: "Ni**as Be Regular Up Until They F**k Her"

Despite her incredible discography and contributions to the culture, Erykah Badu's star-studded dating history remains a hot topic whenever her name comes up in conversation. "The Healer" artist shares children with three famous rhymers – Andre 3000, The D.O.C., and Jay Electronica – and has a reputation for radically altering the lives of others who she's connected with. Among them is Common, who previously admitted he was left with minimal appetite while processing his split from Badu, who seemed to have a strong influence on his wardrobe during their time together.

Cam'ron, on the other hand, is a father of one son, whose mother tragically passed away after their reconciliation in 2018. Even with such a busy career, the fashion icon manages to help guide Cameron Giles Jr. in the right direction through his early 20s. Interestingly, he was surprisingly critical of Badu's ability to lure in multiple men on a new episode of his It Is What It Is podcast with Mase. In Tuesday's (February 20) video, they spoke about who's more attractive between Lori Harvey and Amber Rose when Badu's name came up.

Read More: Cam’ron & Mase: A Timeline Of Their Beef & Reconciliation

Erykah Badu's Hypnotic Ways Have Cam'ron Keeping His Distance

"She’s a homie too but I told ni**as, ‘She can’t get nowhere near me with that pu**y," Killa Cam declared to his co-hosts after disrespectfully referring to Badu as "Andre 3000's baby mom." "That s**t she be doin’ to ni**as is [wild]. Ni**as be regular up until they f**k her. Then you start wearing turbans, yarmulkes, the tie-dye shirts. No, no, no! You got to chill," the New Yorker concluded, seemingly poking fun at Common's style evolution.

Read More: Erykah Badu's "Soft Dude" Super Bowl Tweet Offends Some, But She Doesn't Care

Full Episode of It Is What It Is

Could you picture Erykah Badu and Cam'ron coming together as a couple, or would the soul queen's deep-rooted spiritual energy be too much for the Dipset alum to handle? Let us know what you think in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]