Cam’ron & Mase: A Timeline Of Their Beef & Reconciliation

Hip Hop is rife with numerous rap beefs. However, these friendships, rivalries, and everything in between have significantly contributed to the evolution of the genre. Nonetheless, few narratives are as interesting as the bond and beef between Cam’ron and Mase (Ma$e). Hailing from Harlem, these two rappers share a close friendship and musical collaboration that has experienced highs and lows. Early on in their careers, their feud became the talk of the town. However, they’ve risen through it all, and have become closer than ever as co-hosts of It Is What It Is. Cam’ron and Mase might even be going on tour together. Here, we’ll take a look at their friendship, beef, and eventual reconciliation.

Read More: Cam'ron Credits Gillie Da Kid & Wallo For Squashing Mase Beef, Dame Dash Weighs In

Early Years In Harlem: Children Of The Corn

The roots of Cam’ron and Mase’s friendship can be traced back to their formative years in Harlem, New York. Both artists were high school friends and players on the Manhattan Center High School basketball team. In fact, they helped their team secure second place in the NYC High School basketball finals. However, it was their shared love of Hip-Hop that kept their friendship alive.

The two friends soon found themselves navigating the vibrant and competitive rap scene in 1993. Along with Big L, DukeDaGod, Herb McGruff, Bloodshed, and Six Figga Digga, they formed the group, Children Of The Corn. Furthermore, they adopted rap aliases. Mase was “Murder Mase,” while Cam’ron went by “Killa Cam.” Murda Mase earned a reputation for his gritty street-savvy lyricism and distinctive flow patterns, while Killa Cam forged a unique style characterized by his thematic cadence and unfiltered, powerful vocals. Collaborating with fellow members Bloodshed and Herb McGruff, the group went on to record several mixtapes.

1997: Children Of The Corn’s Disbandment, And Solo Attempts

Following the death of Bloodshed (1997), the group disbanded. Murder Mase decided to change his moniker to Ma$e, and signed with Bad Boy Records. That year he released the widely acclaimed album, Harlem World, which earned him a Grammy nomination. Cam’ron on the other hand, made an unsuccessful attempt to revive his basketball career at a junior college in Texas. He later returned to New York and reunited with Mase, who then introduced him to The Notorious B.I.G., and in turn, Lance “Un” Rivera.

Read More: Cam'ron & Mase Thank Jermaine Dupri For His Support Early In Their Careers

1998: Cam’ron Hires A Fake Mase

In 1998, Cam’ron signed to Sony Music and dropped his inaugural album, Confessions Of Fire, which featured Mase on the lead single “Horse & Carriage.” However, a surprising twist unfolded when Cam’ron reportedly asked Mase to be in the music video. The “What You Want” rapper allegedly demanded $50,000 to make the appearance. Cam’ron refused to pay, and undeterred, opted for a body double to take Mase’s place in the video.

1999: Mase Announces His Retirement

The next year, Mase released the follow-up album Double Up. In an interview with Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97, he announced that he was retiring from the rap scene to become a pastor. At the time, numerous speculations arose suggesting that Mase's shift towards spirituality and relocation from Harlem to Atlanta was influenced by an ongoing beef with the prominent figure, Baby Maine. Nonetheless, regardless of the public’s doubts, Mase took a step away from rapping.

2001-2003: “Welcome to New York City,” And Mase’s Silence

By 2001, Cam’ron parted ways with Sony Music after the release of S.D.E. Afterwards, he signed to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records. Backed by the production genius of Kanye West and Just Blaze, Cam earned his breakthrough with his 2002 album, Come Home With Me. He subsequently threw the first disses at Mase in the track “Welcome To New York City.” The song featured Jay-Z and Jules Santana, and on it, Cam’ron raps, “Hot here, ask Mase, he ran to Atlanta.”

The lyrics suggested that Mase couldn’t handle the challenges and competitiveness of the New York rap scene, and thus, fled to Atlanta. Mase made no response to the shot. In 2003, Cam’ron went on to establish his group The Diplomats, also known as Dipset, marking a new chapter in his musical journey. Mase, on the other hand, was still believed to be fully retired from rap.

July 2004: Cam’ron And Mase Argue On Hot 97

In 2004, Mase made his return to rapping with the single, “Welcome Back.” That same day, however, Jim Jones, a member of The Diplomats, released his debut album, On My Way To Church. The album’s title track was taken as a direct diss at Mase. A month before the album’s release, Mase was on a Hot 97 interview promoting his album. He elucidated the reasons behind his departure from Harlem and the rap scene, saying that he had felt insulted by Cam’ron for refusing to pay him. In an unexpected turn of events, both Jim Jones and Cam’ron individually dialed into the show. The pair questioned the authenticity of Mase's account regarding his exit from Harlem and labeling him a "fraud”.

December 2004: Purple Haze

Months after the release of Mase's third album Welcome Back, Cam’ron released the album, Purple Haze. He tapped Juelz Santana and Un Kasa for the track “Take ‘Em to Church,” which served as another diss track to Mase. “Everybody Welcoming this, welcoming that / He wasn't welcome in the first place, how we welcome him back?” Juelz raps before Un Kasa interjects, "Give me the MAC, let me welcome with that/ Tell 'Mr. Rogers', I leave his brains on the trolley track," a perceived reference to Mase's "Welcome Back" music video that takes inspiration from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. “This my call by the false prophet, all profit / Harlem hustler, I can’t at all knock it / But you hard when you go in the lord pockets? Do Harlem a favor, get a church or something," Cam'ron follows up. In 2005, Mase joined G-Unit in 2005. The following year, Cam’ron, in an interview with XXL Magazine, swore that he would never speak to Mase again.

2009-2010: A Brief Truce

Come 2009, the matter had died down enough between the former friends. In fact, Mase shouted out Dipset and offered an apology to Cam’ron and Jim Jones while on DJ Self’s show. At Hud 6’s funeral in 2010 however, Mase was notably absent, and this upset Cam’ron. While performing a tribute freestyle, Cam’ron yelled out, “Yo, fuck Mase.”

March 2017: Cam’ron Checks Mase’s Time As A Pastor

Several years went by before the beef between Cam’ron and Mase came up again. During an Instagram Live, Cam’ron shared his own insights on why he believed Mase had become a pastor. “See, that’s what Mase did,” he said. “Mase went real wild. He said, 'Yo, they can’t beef with me, they can’t ask me for nothing. I’m gonna throw on the Rev. Run collar and get the heck out of here.'"

November 2017: Cam’ron And Mase Fire Shots At Each Other

In November, Cam’ron hit Mase with yet another diss track, with the release of “It’s Killa.” However, this time, Mase returned his shots with the track, “The Oracle.” He addressed the years of controversy and put forth some strong allegations against Cam’ron. “Ever since 10 you was a thirsty nigga / I ain’t gon’ talk about the time you fucked your sister,” he rapped.

The very next night, Cam’ron released “Dinner Time” in response. Both rappers then took to Instagram to continue their back-and-forth beef. The argument eventually simmered down, and the two rappers called a truce. Mase then went on Twitter and declared himself the winner, while Cam’ron commented on the tweet: “When u leaving Harlem again? 2mr?”

2022: Cam’ron And Mase Squash Their Beef

After signing to Death Row Records, Mase appeared in a video shared by the rapper’s sister. In the clip, he is seen reconciling with Cam’ron during a phone call. As Mase asks, "Killa, what's good?,” the pair share a laugh, before Mase teases his friend once more with the line, "Where's Mr. Petty at these days?" And just like that… the long-standing beef was finally put to rest. Shortly after, the tour began planning to tour together with Jadakiss, though those plans eventually fizzled out.

2023: It Is What It Is

In 2023, Cam’ron launched an independently produced sports news talk show, titled It Is What It Is, with Mase as his co-host. Since the show’s debut, it has garnered widespread internet attention and viral success. In fact, despite substantial interest from potential buyers, Cam'ron has revealed that he has turned down numerous multi-million dollar offers for the purchase of the show. Nonetheless, they inked a deal with Underdog Fantasy for a whopping $30 million. Today, he and Mase continue to excel on the show, proving that their friendship can weather any storm.

[via] [via]