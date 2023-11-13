Cam’ron & Mase May Be Going On Tour Together Thanks To Wallo

Cam’ron says that he and Mase are planning to go on tour and will be able to do so thanks to Wallo. During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Cam explained that they were having trouble organizing it so Wallo called up Shawn Gee, the President of Live Nation Urban, and put in a good word.

Cam'ron began by clarifying that their original plans for a tour did not fall through due to Mase. From there, Wallo calls up Shawn Gee live on the podcast and Gee remarks that he'd "put them on tour tomorrow." Gee also suggests having them do their It Is What It Is podcast live at Roots Picnic next year and potentially put a set together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Jadakiss ,Cam'ron and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cam'ron later welcomed Gillie and Wallo on It Is What It Is, during which time he thanked them for helping put him and Mase together. “Thank you guys also for helping connect me and Mase, and putting this shit together for us,” Cam said during that interview. “To be honest with you, and we talked about this on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we may not even still be speaking right now without your guys’ platform. So we want to tell you guys thank you so much. And you see what it led to [It Is What It Is], because Harlem n***as are gonna start hustling once we cool again.”

Dawg this man Wallo a real 💯💯💯 Cam’ron was explaining why him & mase weren’t able to go on tour so Wallo called Shawn Gee who is the president of live nation & got them right! So looks like cam & mase going on tour soon 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dcIPye6UKx — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 13, 2023

Neither Cam'ron nor Mase have provided further details on the possible tour. Be on the lookout for more information when it becomes available on HotNewHipHop.

