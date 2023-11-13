Cam’ron & Mase May Be Going On Tour Together Thanks To Wallo

Wallo helped put Cam’ron and Mase in touch with Live Nation to organize a tour.

Cam’ron & Mase May Be Going On Tour Together Thanks To Wallo

Cam’ron says that he and Mase are planning to go on tour and will be able to do so thanks to Wallo. During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Cam explained that they were having trouble organizing it so Wallo called up Shawn Gee, the President of Live Nation Urban, and put in a good word.

Cam'ron began by clarifying that their original plans for a tour did not fall through due to Mase. From there, Wallo calls up Shawn Gee live on the podcast and Gee remarks that he'd "put them on tour tomorrow." Gee also suggests having them do their It Is What It Is podcast live at Roots Picnic next year and potentially put a set together.

Cam’ron & Mase Perform In N.Y.C.

Cam'ron later welcomed Gillie and Wallo on It Is What It Is, during which time he thanked them for helping put him and Mase together. “Thank you guys also for helping connect me and Mase, and putting this shit together for us,” Cam said during that interview. “To be honest with you, and we talked about this on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, we may not even still be speaking right now without your guys’ platform. So we want to tell you guys thank you so much. And you see what it led to [It Is What It Is], because Harlem n***as are gonna start hustling once we cool again.”

Cam’ron Discusses Touring With Mase

Neither Cam'ron nor Mase have provided further details on the possible tour. Be on the lookout for more information when it becomes available on HotNewHipHop.

