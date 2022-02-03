live nation
- MusicCam’ron & Mase May Be Going On Tour Together Thanks To WalloWallo helped put Cam’ron and Mase in touch with Live Nation to organize a tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicRihanna's 2024 World Tour Deal Was Never Agreed Upon According To SourceRihanna fans are not going to be happy about this. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Durk Sued Over Fan Injury During His ConcertThe fan was hurt in a stampede of fans leaving the venue.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLive Nation Sued By Stagehand For The WeekndThe suit relates to an injury that happened at a show last year.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture50 Cent Slams Live Nation For Not Informing Him Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Were At His Latest Show50 Cent didn't realize Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were at his recent concert in Nashville.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott's Show At The Pyramids Of Giza Is Officially CancelledTravis Scott will no longer perform in Egypt on July 28.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott "Utopia" Concert In Egypt Is Not Canceled Despite Earlier ReportsTravis Scott is ready to perform in Egypt.By Alexander Cole
- Music50 Cent Announces Global Tour"The Final Lap" Is Fif's first tour in a long time, and he'll bring Busta Rhymes and Jeremih along for the ride.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWhere To Buy Chloe's 'In Pieces' Tour TicketsChloe Bailey recently announced The In Pieces Tour By Barnell Anderson
- MusicLil Jon Threatens To Sue Over "Lovers & Friends" Festival: ReportLil Jon is apparently unhappy with Live Nation over them using the title of his song for their festival without inviting him to perform.By Erika Marie
- MusicJeezy Cleared In 2014 Concert Shooting LawsuitThe California Court Of Appeals ruled that Jeezy and Live Nation were not responsible for the fatal shooting.By Aron A.
- PoliticsU.S. Senate Addresses Ticketmaster In Hearing After Taylor Swift DebacleThe U.S. Senate held a hearing to address issues with Ticketmaster and Live Nation on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLive Nation's Request To Dismiss Lawsuit In Drakeo The Ruler's Death Denied By JudgeThe judge is siding with Drakeo's brother, Ralfy the Plug, ensuring that the lawsuit will go forward.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureLizzo Pledges $500K To Planned Parenthood In Wake Of Roe V. Wade OverturningLive Nation has promised to match the singer's donation for a total of $1,000,000.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicThousands Of Astroworld Injuries Have Been Reported In LawsuitAround 4,900 injuries have been reported in a lawsuit against Travis Scott and others for the Astroworld Tragedy. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicTwo Attorneys Are Fighting For The Lead Role In The Astroworld LawsuitAs the case against the deadly Astroworld festival moves forward, attorneys Benjamin Crum and Sean A. Roberts are fighting for the lead role in the case. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicLive Nation Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Filed On Behalf Of Drakeo The Ruler's ChildThe mother of Drakeo The Ruler's 5-year-old son filed the lawsuit under his name.By Taiyo Coates