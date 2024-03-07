Kanye West And Ty Dolla $ign Will Have To Tour Without The Help Of Live Nation

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new album VULTURES 1 has performed surprisingly well. Given all of the controversy it sparked and debates over whether or not some of the songs could even legally be allowed on streaming, its performance is significant. It debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 holding off Yeat's new album 2093. Every single song from the album also landed on the Hot 100 in its first tracking week. Four songs from the album remain on the Hot 100 this week. "BACK TO ME" at #97, "FUK SUMN" at #82, "BURN" at #63, and "CARNIVAL" at #2. "CARNIVAL" is expected to have a resurgence next week and challenge Beyonce's "TEXAS HOLD EM" for the top spot.

Ye and Ty have had the chance to play the album live at various listening parties in the US and Europe. The pair also have a planned performance at this year's Rolling Loud in Los Angeles next week. But as far as taking the album on a major tour, that could be difficult. That's because Live Nation and AEG, two of the biggest tour promoters in the country who are nearly essential go going on tour, are refusing to work with them. It likely has to do with West's past antisemitic comments and the controversial lyrics throughout the record. According to Hits Daily Double West's agent is still trying to set up a tour without the promoter, but it's a tall task.

Live Nation Refusing To Assist In Kanye West Tour

Before their performance at Rolling Loud next week, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign are hosting another listening party. That will take place on Sunday, March 10 in Phoenix. Fans are hoping that VULTURES 2 still comes out on time later this week. The original announcement that the album was being split into three volumes included part two dropping this Friday. While the pair have seemingly been working on music, it's unclear if they've got an entire new album ready.

What do you think of the biggest concert promoters in America refusing to work with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign? Do you think they'll still be able to pull off a tour without them? Let us know in the comment section below.

