French Montana Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Kanye West Working On "Vultures 2"

Last month, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign finally released their long-awaited new album VULTURES 1. The project was originally just supposed to consist of one album but was expanded for a full three-volume experience. Because West has been known to promise projects and never formally deliver before, fans are skeptical that all three promised projects would be released. But they recently got some promising news that Ty and West are, in fact, still hard at work. That came from a video shared by French Montana earlier this week.

"Back to work @tydollasign @ye Vultures 2 coming soon" the caption over the video reads. That video itself is a relatively short clip that really just shows the three in the studio, though the implication is that they're cooking up some new material. It also doesn't confirm whether or not Montana is due to appear on the project or is just around for the recording sessions. VULTURES 2 was originally announced for March 8, but with work on the project still seeming very much in progress it's unclear if they will make that date. Part three of the trilogy was originally announced for an early April release. Check out the video of the trio working on VULTURES 2 below.

Read More: French Montana's Jet Searched For Contraband In Colombia

French Montana In The Studio With Kanye West And Ty Dolla $ign

French Montana is fresh off the release of a new album of his own. Mac & Cheese 5 dropped earlier this month but was met with backlash from fans. Much of that was because of the numerous releases he shared to streaming platforms in an attempt to generate higher numbers. That culminated in a massive 126-song "Versions" edition of the project that was widely mocked online.

After initial projections of the new album debuting as high as number 3, it ended up debuting at number 14 after its first week. What do you think of French Montana being in the studio with Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West? Are you hoping that he appears on VULTURES 2 when it comes out? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is French Montana's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]