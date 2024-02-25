French Montana Defends 126-Track "Mac & Cheese 5"

French Montana has called his decision to release 126 songs on Mac & Cheese 5 "simple science". The Moccorran-born rapper likened the decision to release a clean, explicit, sped up, slowed down, instrumental, and acapella version of each of the 21 tracks on the album to the re-releases of Taylor Swift. He also pointed to the success that JT of The City Girls had by releasing multiple versions of "Sideways".

However, fans are not feeling the move. Many called Montana "desperate for streams", with one fan saying that the album felt like a "cry for help". How do you feel about the move? Let us know in the comments.

French Montana Announces Help For Undocumented Immigrants

Elsewhere, Montana announced he was teaming up with an immigration charity. Montana's announcement came in a video. “When I was 13, my family immigrated to the United States in search of a better life. Like millions of others that dreamt of opportunities, freedom and a chance to make our mark. But I remember being 17 and finding out I was undocumented. My family now had to learn to navigate the immigration system on our own. And this happened when I had the dream of going to college and playing ball. I didn’t have a social security number. I didn’t qualify to get a scholarship. Jump forward to now, and I know that I’m lucky for how my story turned out. I made it. Alhamdulillah," the rapper says in a voiceover.

Furthermore, the video goes on to explain that InformedImmigrant provides “legal services, mental health," and "help find partnering organizations for undocumented immigrants.” It's unclear what Montana's involvement with the organization will be. However, it's inspiring to see the rapper offer a hand to those in the same situation as he once was.

