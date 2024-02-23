French Montana Leaves Off Loaded "Mac & Cheese 5"

For all of the work that French Montana has put in throughout his nearly 20-year career, he does not get the love that most of that stature would. People critique him heavily for a lot of reasons. However, at the end of the day, you have to respect the hustle. Today the Moroccan rapper is back with his new mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5.

Fans will still find things to pick out that they do not like about French, such as his lyricism or flow game. But one thing can do very well is being able to reel in the big fish. Mac & Cheese 5 has the names in spades across this 21-song tracklist. Here you will find multiple Kanye West features, JID, Westside Gunn, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, and so many more.

Read More: Kodak Black's Lawyer Calls Out Negative Media Coverage Of Him

Listen To Mac & Cheese 5 By French Montana

Out of the plethora of singles Montana dropped in 2023, only two of them made their way to Mac & Cheese 5. Funny enough, one of them, "Millionaire Row," is actually from Meek Mill and Rick Ross's collaborative tape, Too Good To Be True. "Okay" with Lil Baby and producer ATL Jacob is the second. This is also another big release for French because every song has an acapella, instrumental, sped up, and slowed down version. That means there are 126 total tracks!

What are your thoughts on Mac & Cheese 5 by French Montana? Is this the best entry in the series so far? Who had the strongest feature on the record? What songs are you gravitating toward the most? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding French Montana. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Mac & Cheese 5 Tracklist:

Dirty Bronx Intro with Amber Run Talk To Me Stand United with Kanye West, SAINt JHN, Buju Banton Splash Brothers with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne Okay with Lil Baby, ATL Jacob Casino Life 3 Where They At with Kanye West, Westside Gunn Skit Too Fun with Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, 41 Facts Praise God with JID Money Ain't A Thing with Lil Durk Goals with Jeremih Other Side Fake Friends with Bryson Tiller Where We Came From Made It In USA Millionaire Row with Rick Ross, Meek Mill Ride The Wave Back In Style (Interlude) Documentary with Mikky Ekko

Read More: Gillie Da Kid Trades Shots With Jess Hilarious, Proves He Can Cook Breezy On The Court