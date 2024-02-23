French Montana Leaves Off Loaded "Mac & Cheese 5"

French brings back the longstanding mixtape series after a nine-year hiatus.

For all of the work that French Montana has put in throughout his nearly 20-year career, he does not get the love that most of that stature would. People critique him heavily for a lot of reasons. However, at the end of the day, you have to respect the hustle. Today the Moroccan rapper is back with his new mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5.

Fans will still find things to pick out that they do not like about French, such as his lyricism or flow game. But one thing can do very well is being able to reel in the big fish. Mac & Cheese 5 has the names in spades across this 21-song tracklist. Here you will find multiple Kanye West features, JID, Westside Gunn, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, and so many more.

Out of the plethora of singles Montana dropped in 2023, only two of them made their way to Mac & Cheese 5. Funny enough, one of them, "Millionaire Row," is actually from Meek Mill and Rick Ross's collaborative tape, Too Good To Be True. "Okay" with Lil Baby and producer ATL Jacob is the second. This is also another big release for French because every song has an acapella, instrumental, sped up, and slowed down version. That means there are 126 total tracks!

What are your thoughts on Mac & Cheese 5 by French Montana? Is this the best entry in the series so far? Who had the strongest feature on the record? What songs are you gravitating toward the most? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding French Montana. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Mac & Cheese 5 Tracklist:

  1. Dirty Bronx Intro with Amber Run
  2. Talk To Me
  3. Stand United with Kanye West, SAINt JHN, Buju Banton
  4. Splash Brothers with Rick Ross, Lil Wayne
  5. Okay with Lil Baby, ATL Jacob
  6. Casino Life 3
  7. Where They At with Kanye West, Westside Gunn
  8. Skit
  9. Too Fun with Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, 41
  10. Facts
  11. Praise God with JID
  12. Money Ain't A Thing with Lil Durk
  13. Goals with Jeremih
  14. Other Side
  15. Fake Friends with Bryson Tiller
  16. Where We Came From
  17. Made It In USA
  18. Millionaire Row with Rick Ross, Meek Mill
  19. Ride The Wave
  20. Back In Style (Interlude)
  21. Documentary with Mikky Ekko

