Kodak Black's Lawyer Calls Out Negative Media Coverage Of Him

Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen is questioning why his client is villainized as much as he is in the media. Most of this discussion revolves around social media posts he made about the whole ordeal, which was a criticism of mainstream outlets for only pushing negative stories. Specifically, the attorney referenced his client throwing rocks at a news outlet covering his release, saying that many people hyper-fixated on this incident. Moreover, Cohen thinks that this leads folks and publications to miss his pledge to support the family of a fallen police officer. While these are definitely big issues when it comes to media representation, it's possible that Yak's release from jail will change this very soon.

"@rap I'm sure the mainstream won't carry it," Bradford Cohen captioned an Instagram post on Thursday (February 22). It was a screenshot of social media coverage of Kodak Black's planned donation to this deceased officer's family.. "@tmz_tv will probably only run something negative. But we know how @kodakblack moves and what he's been doing since day one. It's a shame when people only want negativity on someone. @foxnews."

Read More: Kodak Black To Be Released From Prison

Kodak Black's Lawyer Posts About His Different Media Representations

"In typically Kodak fashion, he just pledged to donate to the college fund of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old,” Bradford Cohen shared on Wednesday (February 21), announcing the pledge on the same day that Kodak Black saw a release from jail. “Whose father was a Minnesota officer killed recently in the line of duty. Expecting his 2nd son this Friday, he knows how important family is and hopes it helps relieve some burden.”

"Just got off the phone with the charity that goes directly to the families,” Cohen clarified in the comments of his Thursday IG post.. “So appreciative and kind. We wish them all the best in these difficult times. No kid should grow up without a Dad lost to a senseless act." Meanwhile, what do you think about the media's coverage of the Florida rapper and his personal and legal situations? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kodak Black.

Read More: Tia Kemp Tells Boosie Badazz He’s Too Old For Kodak Black Beef, Boosie Responds

[via]