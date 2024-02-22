Kodak Black's Youngest Child Set To Arrive Following Prison Release

Before former U.S. President Donald Trump left the White House in 2020, one of the last official moves he made was pardoning Back For Everything rapper Kodak Black. Hip-hop heads were somewhat shocked by this decision. They've been even more surprised to see how recklessly the Florida native has moved at times since. He's been arrested for things like drug possession and trespassing in recent years. The former unfortunately landed him behind bars before 2023 came to a close. At the time, Yak was accused of having cocaine on his person. Thanks to attorney Bradford Cohen's tireless work, the judge agreed that it was Oxycodone – a medication that the rhymer has a prescription for.

After the charges were dropped Black still wasn't immediately released. On Wednesday (February 21), cameras caught footage of the controversial entertainer on his way home. Yak eager to reconnect with his loved ones and get back to business as usual in the studio. Elsewhere, he's also expecting his fourth child to arrive later this week. Baby mama Maranda Johnson, who the "Love & War" artist already shares a two-year-old daughter with, has been holding it down in his absence, and her Instagram is full of stunning maternity photos pleading with authorities to free her baby daddy.

Read More: Kodak Black Gifts Mother Of His Daughter $100K & Range Rover From Behind Bars

Kodak Black's Baby Mama Maranda Johnson Rides for Him

As XXL notes, Cohen spoke about his famous client's release in a statement on social media yesterday. "In [typical] Kodak fashion, he just pledged to donate to the college fund of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old, whose father was a Minnesota officer killed recently in the line of duty," the attorney praised Yak. "Expecting his 2nd son this Friday, he knows how important family is and hopes it helps relieve some burden." Besides the unborn addition to his family with Johnson, Black already has two other children.

Kodak Black's supporters are happy to see him embracing life as a free man again. Still, the rapper was less than pleased with the number of people watching him leave prison after successfully having his drug possession charges thrown out. Read how the Florida native reacted to unwanted spectators from the media at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Throws Rock At News Reporter Upon Release From Jail

[Via]