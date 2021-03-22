baby announcement
- Pop CultureJacquees Continues To Celebrate With Deiondra Sanders' Amid Pregnancy AnnouncementCongratulations are in order!ByTallie Spencer14.7K Views
- LifeKodak Black's Youngest Child Set To Arrive Following Prison ReleaseCongratulations to Yak and his children's mother, Maranda Johnson.ByHayley Hynes2.8K Views
- Pop CultureHow Many Kids Does Kodak Black Have? Rapper's Next Baby Boy Arriving In 2024Despite this week's wild legal troubles, Yak is looking forward to the future and meeting his newborn son.ByHayley Hynes3.3K Views
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Celebrates Arrival of Baby Girl With Nia LoveCongratulations are in order!ByTallie Spencer2.5K Views
- RelationshipsJonah Hill Expecting First Baby With Rumoured Fiancée Olivia MillarThe actor's partner was seen shopping in Santa Monica earlier this week, a budding baby bump evident on her midsection.ByHayley Hynes5.0K Views
- RelationshipsLogic Expecting His Second Child With Wife Brittney NoellAlong with their new bundle of joy, the couple will be launching a kids clothing line called Sweet Cream later this year.ByHayley Hynes2.9K Views
- Pop CultureNick Cannon's 11th Baby, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Has ArrivedThe entertainer has welcomed a handful of children this year, and still has at least one more on the way with Alyssa Scott.ByHayley Hynes12.1K Views
- Pop CultureRyan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby AnnouncementThe "Wild 'N Out" star confirmed earlier this week that he and Alyssa Scott are having another child nearly a year after the death of their first son, Zen.ByHayley Hynes7.8K Views
- RelationshipsGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Are Expecting Their Second Child TogetherThe couple welcomed their son, Ice Davis, in December of 2020.ByHayley Hynes5.0K Views
- RelationshipsNick Cannon & Bre Tiesi's Baby Has Arrived: "Daddy Showed The F Up For Us"The new arrival (who was actually born on June 28) makes Cannon a father of eight.ByHayley Hynes6.9K Views
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner Shares The Name Of Her & Travis Scott's Newborn SonThe couple's son was born just one day after daughter Stormi Webster's fourth birthday.ByHayley Hynes4.4K Views
- RelationshipsDa Brat & Jesseca Dupart Are Expecting Their First Baby TogetherThe "Brat Loves Jesseca" stars will be tying the knot on February 22nd.ByHayley Hynes3.6K Views
- Pop CultureNick Cannon's Eighth Baby Announcement Has Twitter Cracking Hilarious Jokes At His ExpenseThe 41-year-old confirmed that he and Bre Tiesi are expecting on "The Nick Cannon Show."ByHayley Hynes3.3K Views
- SportsCandace Parker Announces Her Wife Is Pregnant On Their Two-Year AnniversaryCandace's second child is on the way.ByThomas Galindo6.8K Views
- RelationshipsHalsey Welcomes Her First ChildCongrats to Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin on the birth of their baby boy.ByTaya Coates1357 Views
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & London On Da Track Start Up Daughter's IG: "Princess Bubblegum"People are hoping that an Instagram username does not reflect the baby’s name. Byhnhh5.2K Views