Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family continues to be a hot topic in the media following the California native’s announcement that he’s got yet another baby on the way – this one with Alyssa Scott, with whom he continues to grieve the loss of their first child together, Zen, late in 2021.

The model shared the big news about her and Cannon’s forthcoming bundle of joy on Thursday (November 3), causing reactions to come in from all over the internet as countless social media users shared their thoughts on the Wild ‘N Out star having fathered 11 children in recent years.

Among those who had something to say about the recording artist’s family choices was Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds – a soon-to-be father of four himself – who called out Cannon on Twitter while retweeting a PEOPLE article with the initial announcement.

“We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,” he quipped on Thursday afternoon, earning over 12K likes. “He was at eight five months ago, now he’s created a whole football team,” one person pointed out in the replies.

Others were quick to pull up an ad for Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin company, in which Cannon appeared last year to teach viewers how to prepare a cocktail aptly titled “The Vasectomy.”

He was at 8 5 months ago now he’s created a whole football team😭 https://t.co/z5L5qtfZMB — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) November 3, 2022

“It’s almost Father’s Day and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails, the Vasectomy. Lord knows I need one,” he joked at the time.

Aside from the child he’s expecting with Scott, Cannon has confirmed that he has another on the way with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shares two children.

Other women who have given birth to children with the 42-year-old include Brittany Bell, Mariah Carey, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.

Check out Nick Cannon's latest pregnancy announcement below

