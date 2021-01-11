ryan reynolds
- Pop CultureRyan Reynolds Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Deadpool" Star Worth?Explore Ryan Reynolds' journey from actor to mogul, delving into his Hollywood success, business ventures, and impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- SportsTaylor Swift Brings Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively To Travis Kelce's Chiefs GameTaylor Swift wasn't the only star in attendance at Travis Kelce's latest game.By Cole Blake
- MusicRyan Reynolds Drops Out Of Senators Bidding WarLooks like Reynolds won't be adding a hockey team to his growing list of ventures.By Ben Mock
- SportsRyan Reynolds Preparing $1B Bid For SenatorsRyan Reynolds is looking to add a hockey team to the list of things he owns.By Ben Mock
- SportsHollywood In Attendance As Wrexham Gets "Ted Lasso" MomentSpoilers for "Ted Lasso" Seasons 1 and 2By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHugh Jackman Details Intense Training For "Deadpool 3" AppearanceHugh Jackman says that he'll be training for six months in preparation for his "Deadpool 3" appearance,By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRyan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby AnnouncementThe "Wild 'N Out" star confirmed earlier this week that he and Alyssa Scott are having another child nearly a year after the death of their first son, Zen.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsRyan Reynolds & Blake Lively Offer $1 Million In Donations To Ukrainian RefugeesRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively are matching up to $1 million in donations to Ukraine.By Cole Blake
- MoviesThe Rock Reveals "Red Notice" Is The "Biggest Movie In The History Of Netflix"The Rock says that "Red Notice" is the "biggest movie in the history of Netflix."By Cole Blake
- MoviesDwayne Johnson Trolls Ryan Reynolds With Billboard PrankDwayne Johnson trolled his “Red Notice" costar, Ryan Reynolds, with a Netflix billboard.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNew “Red Notice” Trailer Shows Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds On The Hunt For Gal GadotThe new film is set to hit Netflix on November 12th.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Announces "Sabbatical" From Making Movies Following "Spirited"Ryan Reynolds says he's taking a break from making movies.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Announces "Free Guy" Sequel With Sarcastic TweetRyan Reynolds confirmed that a "Free Guy" sequel is on the way.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Debuts Ripped Character In New "Free Guy" TeaserThe new character is part of the film's fictional video game world.By EJ Panaligan
- MoviesRyan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson Reunite In "Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard" TrailerSalma Hayek brings Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson back together in the new trailer for "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureDiddy & David Beckham Troll Ryan Reynolds For His Bartending SkillsThe mogul let Reynolds know he, "had to be the worst mixologists in the world."By Madusa S.
- Pop Culture"Deadpool 3" Is Confirmed To Take Place In The Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe third installment of the "Deadpool" franchise is confirmed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Veracia Ankrah