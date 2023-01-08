Hugh Jackman says that he’s going to spend six months training to appear in Deadpool 3 as Wolverine. Jackman spoke about the upcoming film during a recent appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time,” he said about getting into shape for the role. “So we have six months from when I finish [The Music Man] to when I started filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

He continued: “And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing is I’m fit. So I’m healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”

Jackman’s appearance in Deadpool 3 will mark his 10th time playing Wolverine. He debuted as the character in Bryan Singer’s 2000 film, X-Men. Most recently, he appeared in 2017’s Logan.

Ryan Reynolds first confirmed Jackman’s upcoming appearance in Deadpool 3, earlier this year. In a video posted on social media in September, Reynolds introduced the idea.

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked during the clip.

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Hugh replied.

In addition to Jackman joining the film, it will also be the first time Reynolds’ Deadpool will be integrated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Be on the lookout for Deadpool 3 when it hits theaters on November 8, 2024.

