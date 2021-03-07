Film Director Lee Daniels, who produced and directed Hulu's newest film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, says that Hugh Jackman once tried to get him to direct a Wolverine film, but studio executives shut it down.

After being swept away by his film, Precious, Jackson apparently approached Daniels and told him that he wanted him to do the next Wolverine film.



Noam Galai / Getty Images

“He sent me into the studio to Fox… And I had never done a studio film before and it was a disaster,” Daniels explained during a recent interview with Collider. “Pitched my way right out of the room.”

He added that it was the worst meeting of his life: “I pulled over to the Kentucky Fried Chicken afterward and ate a whole six-pack of wings. It was the worst meeting of my life. I don’t know how he gets Wolverine from Precious, but I love him and he’s a friend to this day.”

Andra Day, who stars in Daniels' The United States vs. Billie Holiday was awarded with a Golden Globe for her performance.

Speaking about why he chose to focus on the story of Billie Holiday, Daniels recently told The Guardian, “Part of the reason I wanted to tell Billie’s story is, I understand addiction and the artist. I also understand the feeling of a lack of self-worth, thinking that you aren’t talented. When your father tells you things like that at a young age, no matter how old you get, that voice is in your head."

[Via]