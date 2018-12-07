deadpool
- Pop CultureRyan Reynolds Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Deadpool" Star Worth?Explore Ryan Reynolds' journey from actor to mogul, delving into his Hollywood success, business ventures, and impressive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBiggie's Unlikely New Fashion Collab With DeadpoolThe legend's likeness is being used for a new collection by the brand Silly Humans.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureHugh Jackman Details Intense Training For "Deadpool 3" AppearanceHugh Jackman says that he'll be training for six months in preparation for his "Deadpool 3" appearance,By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Deadpool 3" Is Confirmed To Take Place In The Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe third installment of the "Deadpool" franchise is confirmed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Veracia Ankrah
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Reveals Exciting Update About "Deadpool 3""Deadpool 3" is bound to be awesome. By Aida C.
- Movies"Joker" Star Zazie Beetz Wants To Play Storm In The MCU's X-MenBut can she be Domino and Storm?By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Deadpool" Expected To Officially Join The Marvel UniverseDeadpool writers are hopeful.By Aida C.
- Movies"Deadpool 2" Director Has "Crazy Ideas" For Third FilmDavid Leitch hopes to make "Deadpool 3."By Cole Blake
- MusicA Deadpool, X-Men, Daredevil & Fantastic Four Crossover Film Almost Happened20th Century Fox almost whipped up a crossover event for the ages. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Deadpool 3" Will Retain Its R-Ratedness Despite Disney TakeoverDisney promises a small margin of error in their branding efforts over "Deadpool 3."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Says "Deadpool 3" Will Be "Completely Different"More Deadpool. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Has Been Cast Away From "Pirates Of The Caribbean"Where is he going to find his style inspiration now?By Brynjar Chapman
- News"Once Upon A Deadpool" Makes $1 Million At Preview ScreeningsNo one really knows how well this movie will do.By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Once Upon A Deadpool" Post-Credits Scene Will Warm Your HeartExcelsior!By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWatch Deadpool Defend Nickelback With An Arsenal Of "Facts"He makes a convincing case. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentThe New "Once Upon A Deadpool" Trailer Goes Full "Princess Bride"Why?By Brynjar Chapman