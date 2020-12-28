Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Claps Back At Fan Insisting She Dates Vincent Herbert AgainClap Back Queen Tamar Braxton has had enough of you heaux. By Veracia Ankrah
- RelationshipsLeToya Luckett To Divorce From Tommicus Walker Following Secret Family AllegationsLeToya Luckett doesn't deserve any of this. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureDr. Fauci Says Music Concerts Could Happen As Soon As Fall 2021Something about attending concerts in the fall seems too good to be true. By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsPresident Trump Risks Being Impeached For "Incitement Of Insurrection"The House of Democrats want to impeach President Trump, again for "incitement of insurrection." By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop Culture"Deadpool 3" Is Confirmed To Take Place In The Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe third installment of the "Deadpool" franchise is confirmed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Veracia Ankrah
- TVSpongebob Squarepants Is 10 Years Younger In "Kamp Koral" Prequel: Watch A Sneak PeakA 10-year-old Spongebob Squarepants is definitely a trip. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureDiddy & London On Da Track Hit The "Love" StudioIt looks like Diddy is gearing up to release some new music.By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureDaniLeigh Shares Her Failed Take On The #BussItChallengeDaniLeigh loves a good Tik Tok dance challenge. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Dances Like Solange In New Video, According To TinaBlue Ivy is giving the girls a run for their money. By Veracia Ankrah
- NewsBlackMayo Holds His Own On "OMO"BlackMayo blacks-out, holding his own on "OMO (On My Own)."By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureJazmine Sullivan Serenades Us From Home On NPR's Tiny DeskJazmine Sullivan performs a few classics and new ones off her latest project "Heaux Tales." By Veracia Ankrah
- PoliticsCapitol Hill Rioter Pictured With Feet Up On Nancy Pelosi's Desk ChargedRioter photographer in Nancy Pelosi's office faces charges.By Veracia Ankrah
- NewsAesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman Honor MF DOOM On "Ask Anyone"LICE comes together to pay homage to the late MF DOOM. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Claims He Will Not Be Attending Biden's InaugurationPresident Donald Trump shares that he will not be attending Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration. By Veracia Ankrah
- TVThe Weeknd Gears Up For His Super Bow Halftime Show In New Pepsi CommercialThe Weeknd builds anticipation for his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. By Veracia Ankrah
- NewsJazmine Sullivan & Ari Lennox Contemplate Sitting "On It""On It" is the 6th track featured on "Heaux Tales." By Veracia Ankrah
- BeefChief Keef Has Moved On From Tooka BeefChief Keef is over his beef and is letting bygones be bygones in 2021.By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop Culture"Verzuz" Announces In-Person Battle HiatusThe Verzuz battle team decides to take a break from in-person battles amid increased Covid-19 numbers. By Veracia Ankrah
- TVWillow Smith Reveals That She Broke Wind On A First DateWillow Smith bravely shares that she farted on a date. By Veracia Ankrah
- RelationshipsLamar Odom & Sabrina Parr Exchange Receipts On Who Hacked Odom's AccountIt's hard to believe Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr's break-up is getting even messier. By Veracia Ankrah
- Music VideosLil Durk Is "Coming Clean" Surrounded By Women In His Latest VideoLil Durk drops the video for "Coming Clean" days after releasing The Voice. By Veracia Ankrah
- RelationshipsMasika Kalysha Confirms Engagement To Mystery ManMasika Kalysha confirms her engagement after speculation over her ring.By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureAvril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The WayIt looks like Avril Lavigne and MGK are in the studio cooking up a new record. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureAsian Doll Calls King Von Her "Baby Daddy" In Throwback PhotoAsian Doll continues to grieve her late ex-lover, King Von. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureSZA Shares Her Thoughtful New Year's ResolutionSZA's New Year's resolution "hit's different."By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Responds To Barb Love From Dionne WarwickNicki Minaj responds to the newest barb on the block, Dionne Warwick. By Veracia Ankrah
- CrimeLouisville Police Planning To Fire Two Detectives In Breonna Taylor CaseLouisville Police are seeking to fire two detectives involved in the Breonna Taylor raid. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureFrench Montana Responds To Haters Who Say He Spray-Painted His AbsFrench Montana tells haters that his abs are a result of his hard work at the gym. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureRob Kardashian And Blac Chyna End Custody BattleRob Kardashian and Blac Chyna finally reach a custody agreement for their daughter Dream.By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureMasika Kalysha Flaunts Diamond Ring Sparking Engagement TalkMasika Kalysha is cozied up flaunting a huge diamond ring. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureRacist White Man Says N-Word And Gets Smacked With A Twisted TeaA racist white man gets smacked in the face with a Twisted Tea after repeatedly spewing racial slurs. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureLizzo Dances In Blue Lingerie: "Da Thunder Match Tha Thighs"Lizzo twerks her thighs in a revealing blue lingerie set. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Debuts His Own Reese's Puffs Cereal BoxLil Yachty is the latest rapper to partner up with Reese's Puffs for his very own cereal box. By Veracia Ankrah
- CrimeLone Nashville Bomber Identified As 63-Year Old Computer GuruAnthony Quinn Warner is ID'd as the lone Nashville bomber killed in the blast. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian's Bikini Photos Spark Pregnancy RumorsKourtney Kardashian tells her friend to "get her pregnant" in bikini photo comments. By Veracia Ankrah
- Pop CultureKeyon Harrold's Son Is Accused Of Stealing A Raging Karen's PhoneKeyon Harrold defends his son against raging Karen who claims he stole her phone. By Veracia Ankrah
- NewsThe Kid Laroi Drops Touching Video For "Tragic" With NBA YoungBoyThe Kid Laroi drops the video for "Tragic" with the help of YoungBoy Never Broke Again. By Veracia Ankrah