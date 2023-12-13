How Many Kids Does Kodak Black Have? Rapper's Next Baby Boy Arriving In 2024

Kodak Black was lucky enough to earn a pardon from President Donald Trump in 2018. However, that hasn't been enough to stop the Back For Everything artist from landing in the slammer again. Yak's most recent arrest came earlier this week, when police allege they caught him swallowing a bag of cocaine. According to the rapper, no bodycam footage shows evidence of that, and he maintains that he was using other substances at the time, but not those specifically stated in the police report.

On Instagram Live, Black addressed many of his fans' questions about the situation, while also sharing some exciting news. "They said you need a wife, boy, I got one! Me and my fiancee are having a baby boy in two months," the 26-year-old excitedly told viewers ahead of the holiday season. He's already a father of three other children – one boy and two girls and seems eager to create generational wealth for all of them.

Read More: Kodak Black Spotted Cozying Up To Mystery Woman In New York City & At The VMAs

Kodak Black is Expanding His Family

"That s**t [wild]. I'm like tryna get my quota too, b**ch. The f**k?" he added after, seemingly returning back to rumours of his drug use. Elsewhere during his first IG Live session since being arrested again, Kodak made it abundantly clear that he's not here for being called a "junkie" by online critics. According to the Floridian, he was only on lean at the time of his arrest, asleep in front of his family home. No matter what police are saying, he totally denies having anything to do with cocaine.

"If that s**t was... I don't think I'd even be able to speak to y'all right now. Wouldn't even be on land right now," the embattled star continued to rant, sounding kind of confused. "First off, a ni**a would've died, or been dead by now," he said with a laugh. Read what else Kodak Black has been sharing with fans on social media lately at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Drug Arrest: Floridian Confirms Lean Use, Resents "Junkie" Allegations

[Via]