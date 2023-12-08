Kodak Black Cocaine Arrest: What We Know So Far

Kodak Black ran into another bump in the road following his latest arrest. Police arrested the Florida rapper, who received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, on December 7th on charges including possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, and a vehicle-related offense. Here's what we know so far.

The Arrest

NBC Miami reports the arrest took place in Plantation, Florida after an officer spotted a black Bentley SUV parked in the roadway. The officer found Kodak Black asleep in the driver's seat as the scent of cannabis emanated from the car. Police said Kodak Black confirmed that there was cannabis in the vehicle. However, after spotting a Styrofoam cup that reeked of alcohol, police asked Kodak Black to step out of the vehicle. Further investigation led police to discover cannabis-related items, and a suspicious white powder that fell on the ground next to Kodak while he stood in front of the patrol vehicle.

Cocaine Possession & Evidence Tampering

The police report also said that they noticed Kodak had a “mouth full of white powder,” per TMZ. They later saw “several white rock-like objects” which Yak allegedly told them were Percocet. Upon further testing, the white powder was confirmed to be cocaine. Additionally, Black was found in possession of a clear plastic baggie that also underwent testing. Police also towed the Bentley SUV, describing damage to the passenger side door and bumper. “It appeared it was involved in a recent crash,” the report stated.

Legal Troubles

This isn't Kodak Black's first brush with the law. His prior arrests include incidents involving drug-related charges, weapon offenses, and issues with compliance related to court-mandated tests. Earlier in 2023, a warrant was issued due to his failure to undergo a mandatory drug and alcohol test. Ultimately, it led to his arrest.

Recent Court Proceedings

Despite facing recurrent legal issues, Kodak Black expressed willingness to comply during court appearances, emphasizing his intent to rectify the situation. He had previously pleaded with the court, expressing his desire to avoid incarceration and undergo necessary rehabilitation programs, showcasing a willingness to make amends for his actions.

Kodak Black's recent arrest underscores his ongoing legal struggles despite efforts to navigate a path toward rehabilitation and compliance with legal obligations. The musician, known for his talents in the music industry, finds himself entangled in repeated legal controversies that overshadow his artistic endeavors. As this incident unfolds, the future legal proceedings and their impact on his career remain uncertain.

