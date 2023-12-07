Kodak Black Arrested, Charged With Cocaine Possession

According to new arrest documents, Kodak Black was recently arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. Reportedly, the arrest took place in Plantation, FL earlier today (December 7). He was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, as well as improper stop/stand/park. The rapper is scheduled to appear in court later today. Further details surrounding the arrest remain unclear.

Kodak Black's last arrest before this one was in July of 2022, when he was pulled over in Fort Lauderdale for illegally tinted windows. Officers noted the smell of marijuana coming from his SUV, and later searched it. They found 31 white tablets, later identified as oxycodone, as well as nearly $75K in cash. He was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of trafficking oxycodone. Earlier this year, a warrant was issued for the Florida native's arrest, as he failed to submit a drug and alcohol test in February, violating the terms of his release. He later took the test, and traces of Fentanyl were detected, according to authorities. Kodak Black then attended a 30-day drug treatment program.

Kodak Black To Appear In Court Today

Last month, he filed to have his drug possession case thrown out, arguing that he legally obtained the tablets as Tylenol, not oxycodone. According to Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen, the tablets were destroyed after they were determined to be legal over-the-counter medication. He accuses the Broward Sheriff's Office of being involved in a cover-up related to FBI Special Agent James Mitchell, who he believes is biased against his client. Cohen describes the alleged cover-up as a "coordinated takedown" of Kodak Black.

News of Kodak Black's arrest also comes amid fans expressing concern for the rapper, after he seemed to be under the influence during his Drink Champs appearance. His confusing behavior prompted fans and peers to speak out, though the rapper has since denied having a problem. What do you think of Kodak Black's recently reported arrest for cocaine possession? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

