Kodak Black's Experimental Visuals For "2'CY" Draws More Questions Than Compliments

Kodak Black is one of the most interesting characters in rap today. Not only for his oddball personality but also for some of the material he puts out. The Florida native has been active yet again this year with two full-length projects to his name. Firstly, he put out Pistolz & Pearlz back on May 26. That album ran over an hour and six minutes with a 21-song tracklist. It was his last project under the umbrella of Atlantic Records. It would only take him another five and a half months before his presumedly last tape of 2023.

Three singles would promote Kodak's more personal record When I Was Dead. One of those was a song called "2'CY." It was a melodic cut that featured the rapper's warbly flow. The production had a hint of Jersey club inspiration and can be seen as more of a softer cut. This is a reason why the reactions to these visuals for the single are putting the creative inspiration of Black in question.

Watch Kodak Black's Haunting Music Video For "2'CY"

The video features a young boy who stumbles across a haunted house, with a little girl feasting on a dead body and Kodak's head rapping in a fridge. The vibes clashed oddly and fans were not feeling it. XXL gathered some reactions to the imagery, with one saying, "This respectfully is the [worst] song yak ever made." Another goes, "Why everybody making headless videos?? What's the message n****?" Kodak has not responded to the reactions and he most likely will not. This may take the cake for the weirdest music video of the year.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new music video for "2'CY" by Kodak Black from When I Was Dead? Is this the best track from this album, why or why not? Do you think Kodak missed the mark on the visuals, especially considering the tone of the song?

