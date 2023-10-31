Kodak Black Is Back With New Love Cut “2’CY”

Kodak Black remains one of the most consistent rappers in the game. When we say that, we mean how much he drops new material. How consistent he is in terms of how good he is, is up to the listener. His sound is not for everyone and this latest track might be another reason why he can be divisive. Most people seem to gravitate more toward his more aggressive tracks like "Super Gremlin" "ZEZE," "No Flockin'," and more.

This new track "2'CY" is more of a slower tune about Kodak wanting his love interest to see how good they can be together. It is also the third single after his last record, Pistolz & Pearlz. It was the sixth album and also his last release under Atlantic Records. Kodak inked a deal with Capitol Records near the end of 2022.

Listen To "2'CY" From Kodak Black

Since we are now three tracks deep past the May album, there is a chance another could be on the way. To fit the vibe of the lyrics that Kodak is laying down, the beat is more subdued. It almost has a Jersey club sound to it with the type of drum pattern it uses. While it is not something that is not going to sit well with most listeners, his fans are enjoying it so far. See what they are hyping up by checking it out for yourself above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Kodak Black, "2'CY?" Is this his best single post Pistolz & Pearlz? Do you think we have a new album on the way sometime soon? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kodak Black, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Our shooters on the ridge

Jewelry in the fridge

Baby, let me hit a glitch

Oh glitches make me itch

Now I’m glitchin’ and itchin’

Glitchin’ and itchin’

