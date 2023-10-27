Kodak Black Returns With Vibey New Track “Eaze Your Mind”

Kodak Black is an artist who has made big waves since bursting onto the scene in 2016. Overall, he was a XXL freshman that year and he has retained his popularity. In fact, it would be difficult to really figure out who the biggest 2016 Freshman truly is. There are so many huge and great names to choose from. Regardless, we say all that to showcase how Kodak continues to make music. He has a lot left to give the music world, and his fans are always excited to hear something new.

With almost no word or warning, Kodak Black decided to drop a brand-new song today. This new track is simply called "Eaze Your Mind," and you can check it out below. If you are a fan of Kodak, you know that he has tried various different sounds over the years. Sometimes, he will go with something a bit more hard-hitting and rap-oriented. However, sometimes, he finds himself giving fans something on the softer side. "Eaze Your Mind" fits the latter.

Kodak Black Drops New Single

Throughout the track, we get a lot of autotuned vocals that may or may not come as a surprise to fans. Overall, the track is meant to be more of a vibe. That said, there are some emotional lyrics here. It is a deep track for Kodak and one that his biggest fans will definitely appreciate. Perhaps this will lead to more new music, very soon.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this Kodak Black track, in the comments section below. Are you a fan of this direction for Kodak?

Quotable Lyrics:

I let you down a couple times, you still takin' me serious

I drive you crazy, livin' fast, shit be havin' you furious

If you lose your life to the streets, who gon' be there for the children?

It's like a camera when I flip, don't it flash when it start clickin'

