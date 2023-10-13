Kodak Black Speaks On His Important Relationships On “Hope You Know”

Pompano Beach, Florida is where Kodak Black calls home. Being raised by a single immigrant Haitian mother, he clearly was influenced by her hard work. Bringing up a child all by yourself is no easy task and the rapper wanted to say his thanks to his superwoman. Kodak does this by mentioning her throughout his brand-new single, "Hope You Know."

The looping piano keys add to the dramatic and inspirational tone of the song. L Beats lays down the production for Kodak and it perfectly matches his lyrics. It consists of his most vital relationships with friends and family. It comes as no surprise since both have an extensive work history. For example, His 2018 record, Dying to Live, featured a few production credits from L.

Listen To "Hope You Know" From Kodak Black

It is also worth noting, Black put the track out with a music video on YouTube a little over a week ago. However, it is finally on all streaming platforms. Kodak has been busy this year, as he usually is. Just a few months ago he put out the Pistolz & Pearlz tape. The rapper has also been on some big tracks too. He landed a guest verse on Lil Tecca's highly anticipated album, TEC. "HVN ON EARTH" is already one of the most popular tracks on it with over 33 million streams. We still have a couple more months left in 2023. Maybe, Kodak will be back with one more project.

It is also worth noting, Black put the track out with a music video on YouTube a little over a week ago. However, it is finally on all streaming platforms. Kodak has been busy this year, as he usually is. Just a few months ago he put out the Pistolz & Pearlz tape. The rapper has also been on some big tracks too. He landed a guest verse on Lil Tecca's highly anticipated album, TEC. "HVN ON EARTH" is already one of the most popular tracks on it with over 33 million streams. We still have a couple more months left in 2023. Maybe, Kodak will be back with one more project.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fourteen, I'm just a teenager, and I hit the news

Mama, I'm just tryna be great, n**** won't let me do it

Every time I walk out the door, I know your prayin' over me

Every time need you the most, you right hеre where you 'posеd to be

I hope you know, I'm still your woe, I'm still a good friend

I still be keepin' it real when ain't nobody lookin' at me

