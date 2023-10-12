Drake Demands That Yebba Release Full Song From The End Of “Polar Opposites”

Recently, Drake took to social media to share his love for the song featured at the end of his For All The Dogs track, "Polar Opposites." The Canadian hitmaker made the "demand" that Yebba release the full version of the dreamy song. Luckily for him, she came through shortly after. "Drake said it so we must," she captioned her IG Story. Her post included the full version of the track, which she's titled "Waterfall."

For All The Dogs isn't the first time the duo teamed up, however. Back in 2021, they joined forces for a track on Drake's album Certified Lover Boy, "Yebba's Heartbreak." At the time of writing, "Waterfall" isn't available to purchase or stream anywhere, but fans hope that an official release could be coming soon.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Ends Grammy Boycott, Submits “Her Loss” With 21 Savage For Consideration

Yebba Comes Through With "Waterfall"

Though Drake was sure to show his appreciation for Yebba's contribution to For All The Dogs, it looks like he left one artist out. Rapper and singer Rye Rye took to Twitter shortly after the album dropped, alleging that he used her vocals on the track "Calling For You" featuring 21 S*vage without crediting her. According to her, this isn't the first time this has happened either. "REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN?" she began.

"& NO CREDIT? I really wanna be flattered but I feel like it’s trolling ATP OMG," Rye Rye explained. "One of my fave artists doing this I don’t know how to feel anymore. But thank you for reminding me that my 15 year old vocals are still legendary. This is not funny this sent me into a deep depression and made me angry inside the first time. Now I gotta relive this again after I was semi trying to push through. WTF I wanna be happy but like how." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

Read More: Drake Gets Poetic As He Walks Amongst Vibrant Purple Flowers

[Via]