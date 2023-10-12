Drake Seemingly Ends Grammy Boycott, Submits “Her Loss” With 21 Savage For Consideration

Drake is reportedly ending his boycott of the Grammys with hopes of taking home a few trophies. The rapper’s long-standing issues with award shows has been well-documented. However, it seems that with the success of Her Loss, he and 21 Savage are vying for a Grammy. Per Hollywood Reporter, the rappers submitted Her Loss for consideration in the Album Of The Year and Rap Album Of The Year categories. However, given the gargantuan singles it produced, they’re also gunning to get nominated in a number of other categories.

With singles like ”Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U” gaining significant popularity in the last year, Drake and 21 Savage have submitted those two singles in five other categories including Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Additionally, collaborations with Travis Scott (“Meltdown”) and Young Thug (“Oh U Went”) have also been submitted to the Grammys. But, as the Hollywood Reporter notes, it’s entirely possible that someone else submitted these records for consideration on their behalf.

Drake’s Long-Standing Issues With The Grammys

Drake’s issues with the Grammys began in 2017 after “Hotline Bling” was nominated in a rap category, despite being a pop record with R&B influences. The rapper revealed that they tried to convince him to drop two concerts in London to attend the award show. In addition to opting out of attending, Drake also withdrew nominations in the past. Certified Lover Boy was nominated for two rap awards but he later backtracked. With Honestly, Nevermind, he simply didn’t submit the project or any of its singles.

In 2020, the rapper stated he felt as though the Grammys were disconnected from the culture as a whole. “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," he wrote on Instagram. "It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways." Do you think Drake and 21 Savage will win a Grammy for Her Loss? Let us know in the comments below.

