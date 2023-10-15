21 Savage Debuts New Hairstyle On IG: “Tired Of The Sister Loc Comments”

21 Savage showed off a new hairstyle on Instagram, Sunday, remarking that he's gotten "tired of the sister loc comments." For the post, he rocked a beige and white Nike outfit with white shoes and red glasses.

"THUG’d OUT," YG commented on the picture, while Lil Yachty and Central Cee joined in the praise as well. One fan joked: "N****s get they passport don’t know how to act," referencing 21's return to London.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Ends Grammy Boycott, Submits “Her Loss” With 21 Savage For Consideration

21 Savage Parties After Concert In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 25: 21 Savage attends his Concert After Party at Bamboo Atlanta on September 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

As for his return to London, he's set to perform at the city's O2 Arena on November 30. Tickets for the highly-anticipated show went on sale through LiveNation earlier this week. Celebrating the rapper finally getting his U.S. citizenship, Drake rapped on his new album, For All The Dogs. "Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate/ Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian." Drake also brought out 21 in Toronto, earlier this month, to perform on the It's All A Blur tour. Check out 21 Savage's new hairstyle on Instagram below.

21 Savage Shows Off New Hairstyle

The change in hairstyle comes after 21 and Drake decided to submit their 2022 collaborative album, Her Loss, for Grammy consideration. The move comes despite Drake's repeated boycotting of the event. “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," he wrote on Instagram in 2020. "It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and 21 Savage on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake And 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Takes Home Album Of The Year At BET Hip-Hop Awards

[Via]