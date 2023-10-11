Drake And 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Takes Home Album Of The Year At BET Hip-Hop Awards

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards took place last night (October 10) at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Plenty of of the genre's hottest artists were up to win some major awards. One category that everyone would like to win is the coveted Album of the Year honor. The albums that were nominated are as follows: GloRilla's Anyways, Life’s Great…, Coi Leray's COI, DJ Khaled's GOD DID, Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS, Jack Harlow's Jackman., Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape and Megan Thee Stallion's Traumazine. However, we did not mention one more. That would be Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss.



The duo would be selected as the winners of this prestigious award. To some, it might be a tad bit shocking, though. You can make the argument for Metro Boomin's project. So many hits landed on it and it is when his takeover started. While the radio-friendly hits were not what Jack Harlow was shooting for, it might be the most lyrically dense and consistently thematic record out of all the nominees. However, you cannot deny that Drake and 21 Savage did their thing (pun intended) with Her Loss.

Here Is Why Drake And 21 Savage Won This Award

It was a commercial success, with XXL saying it sold 404,000 units first week. To put that in perspective, Metro's sold 185,000. Furthermore, the amount of major songs here is ridiculous. "Rich Flex" took the internet by storm for better or worse. Then you also have "Major Distribution," "P***y & Millions," "Circo Loco," and more. For the icing on the cake, it has never left the Billboard 200 Chart. It is at 48 weeks and counting and is in the top 25 still.

