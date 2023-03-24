Drake & 21 Savage
- MusicGrammys 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Melodic Rap PerformanceDrake, 21 Savage, and SZA are just a few names added to the nominees in this category. Check out the tracks and let us know who you want to win.By Paul Barnes
- MusicDrake And 21 Savage Now Have The Most Streamed Collab Rap Album Over "Watch The Throne"Does this end the debate that Drake is the G.O.A.T.? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake And 21 Savage's "Her Loss" Takes Home Album Of The Year At BET Hip-Hop Awards"Her Loss" won over some major albums. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop Culture21 Savage Seems To Be Over The "Rich Flex" Memes21 Savage is not a fan of how the internet is using "Rich Flex."By Jake Lyda
- MusicDrake Tour 2023: Dates, Tickets & MoreHere's everything you need to know about Drake and 21 Savage's 2023 "It's All A Blur" tour including tickets, dates, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Ticket Prices Lead To Class Action Lawsuit Against TicketmasterTicketmaster has been taking quite a few hits as of late.By Alexander Cole