Drake And 21 Savage Now Have The Most Streamed Collab Rap Album Over “Watch The Throne”

Drake and 21 Savage are some of the biggest hitmakers of this generation. On top of that, they may be the biggest for the hip-hop genre. This is the argument that many use for Drake to give him the greatest rapper of all time title. To some, that is certainly a hot take. Especially, when you consider the fact that a good amount will argue he is not in the upper echelon when it comes to rapping and artistry.

However, you cannot deny that Drake has plenty of iconic tracks and albums. A solid amount of those land on one of his most recent tapes, Her Loss. The 2022 project with 21 has cuts like "Rich Flex," "P***y & Millions," "Major Distribution," "Spin Bout U," and plenty of others. With songs like this, it was only a matter of time before this collaborative record broke some sort of record.

Drake And 21 Savage Surpass Jay-Z and Kanye West

That day is today. We have just discovered that it has just become the most streamed collab rap tape ever. It passes up notable efforts such as both Savage Mode's, and Kids See Ghosts, among others. However, easily the biggest competition on this list is Watch The Throne by Kanye West and Jay-Z. Her Loss has 2.7 billion streams, while Ye and Jay sit at 2.6 billion. That tape is seen by quite a large sum of listeners to be the best team effort ever. This makes it all the more impressive that an album that is just a little over a year old has already moved past it. In fact, it took only 372 days to reach that mark. Congratulations to Drake and 21 Savage and everyone else involved!

What are your initial thoughts on Drake and 21 Savage now possessing the highest-streamed collaboration album of all time? Do you think this proves that Drake is bigger and better than Kanye West and Jay-Z? What tracks from Her Loss are still in your rotation?

