breaking records
- MusicDrake And Taylor Swift Both Hold The Record For The Most BBMAsWere you shocked Taylor did not hold the record? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake And 21 Savage Now Have The Most Streamed Collab Rap Album Over "Watch The Throne"Does this end the debate that Drake is the G.O.A.T.? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott's "Circus Maximus" Tour Is Already Doing Unreal NumbersLa Flame is setting records ablaze.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDoja Cat Shatters Spotify Record With This New AchievementHer recent sling of new singles for her upcoming album "Scarlet" poised the Los Angeles native as a femcee leader in the game.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Weeknd's Tour Destroys Another Tickets Sales Record"Ladies and gentleman, The Weeknd."By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Says He "Always Thought" The Weeknd Would Pass MJMeek Mill had a bold premonition about The Weeknd.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Respects Michael Jackson After Breaking His RecordThe Weeknd is quickly becoming this generation's King of Pop.By Jake Lyda
- MusicRihanna's Super Bowl Performance Is Most-Watched Of All TimeRiri just can't be beat.By Noah Grant
- NumbersBeyoncé Sets 2022 Sales Records With "Renaissance"Beyoncé's "Renaissance" moved the most amount of traditional album units than any other album from a woman this year. By Aron A.