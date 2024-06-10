Kendrick Lamar Continues To Break Spotify Records As "Not Like Us" Hits Monumental Milestone

"Not Like Us" is the fastest rap song in the streaming era to do a heck of a lot of stuff, and this battle's bragging rights are far from over.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is barely a month old, and yet it already feels like it's broken every Spotify rap song record under the sun as far as streaming numbers go. Moreover, you've probably seen this headline a lot, and it's because people can't get enough of this Drake diss and are looking forward to more moments with it. After all, K.Dot will likely premiere this song live in Los Angeles for his "Pop Out" Juneteenth concert, and we're sure that if he plays it, the energy will be astounding. Anticipation for it, plus it being such a catchy song despite its subject matter, are some factors as to why it became the fastest rap song in Spotify history to surpass 300 million streams on the platform (35 days).

Of course, this might paint this rap battle as a clear victory, but both Drake and Kendrick Lamar fans have arguments for it being much closer than some folks give it credit for. Even though some people think that The Boy is acting deludedly by calling K.Dot a "one-trick pony" with his latest IG troll, his disses did contain more sharp writing than some expected. Regardless, it's clear that numbers-wise, there is definitely a first place finish with "Not Like Us." But as rap beef, discussion, and the genre's artistry proves time and time again, numbers don't really matter at the end of the day.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Surprises Compton College Graduates With A Speech In First Post-Drake Beef Appearance

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is Still A Nonstop Record-Breaker

Well, unless Kendrick Lamar is your GOAT, in which case you've never cared more about numbers. But light hypocrisy and confirmation bias aside, the acclaim and success behind "Not Like Us" is one of the most astonishing and unlikely hits of hip-hop's 2024. In fact, it's the principal driving factor behind this year in particular perhaps going down as Kendrick's biggest streaming year of his career so far. We'll see if this ends up being the case by the time December rolls around.

Actually, the new album rumors are rampant, and while it's tough to call how fans will perceive this move after the Drake beef, they will likely celebrate its purely hypothetical announcement regardless. Maybe Kendrick Lamar really did just want to pop out and will use his Juneteenth show to wrap things up and leave us waiting for his next project. Or he's about to have one of the most dominant and eventful years any rapper has ever had. Ever! And so could Drizzy if he drops something long-form, so we'll see whether or not this dead horse is one we'll be beating all the way to New Year's.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Thinks Elliot Wilson Gave Kendrick Lamar Information On Him

