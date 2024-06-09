Drake Allegedly Thinks Elliot Wilson Gave Kendrick Lamar Information On Him

Wilson made these claims on "The Joe Budden Podcast," but his story is unclear on whether Drake thought he was a legit informant.

During his recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Elliott Wilson made some very interesting claims concerning his relationship with Drake. Moreover, you 're probably up to speed on The Boy's beef with Kendrick Lamar, whose most recent development was a Drizzy IG post defending his OVO crew. Throughout this whole process, Wilson was there to report on it and give his thoughts, as well as try to stay up to date with what was going to happen in the battle. Apparently, he reached out to the Toronto superstar to ask when he would drop "Family Matters," which allegedly elicited an ominous response.

Furthermore, according to Elliott Wilson's claims, Drake sent him a rat emoji in his answer to that question, insinuating that he thinks Wilson gave Kendrick Lamar information about him and his camp. The media personality had denied these claims previously. However, the explanation behind this is still a bit unclear, as Aubrey Graham could've been suggesting that Wilson wanted to leak this information to K.Dot instead of insinuating that he already gave him dirt. Considering the journalist's other qualms with the "Virginia Beach" artist and how he allegedly blacklisted him from Toronto, take this with a grain of salt. But it's clear that the OVO mogul is very distrusting of the media these days, and of anyone outside of his immediate circle.

Elliott Wilson's Rat Emoji Claims About Drake & The Kendrick Lamar Beef

Of course, this is all for good reason, as both Drake and Kendrick Lamar probably got a little more than what they bargained for as a result of their beef. But in Elliott Wilson's mind, there's a clear winner despite both MCs being worthy of strong praise for their efforts. After all, he ranked "Not Like Us" as the third best diss track of all time recently, higher than any other song released as a result of their beef. Whether it's bias or facts in your opinion, there's definitely a debate there.

Meanwhile, we wonder if the alleged rift between Drake and Elliott Wilson will ever patch up. If these new allegations are true, then we know that Kendrick Lamar probably won't be the one to cause a proverbial burial of the hatchet. Also, this poses some interesting questions for how rappers generally handle and navigate their media relationships. Rap beef is a very competitive affair, and one in which people can pick sides and indulge in paranoid fantasies without even realizing it.

