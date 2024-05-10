Drake Unfollows Elliott Wilson, The Latter Claims After "Meet The Grahams" Edit

Elliott Wilson may have caught flack for posting an edited version of "Meet The Grahams," but he's definitely no OVO die-hard, either. Moreover, he remarked that all of the tracks in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef have been good except "The Heart Part 6," and has been quite critical of Drizzy in particular along with his jabs towards K.Dot. But it seems like the Toronto superstar has finally had enough of being at odds with the Rap Radar host, because Wilson made a very interesting claim on Twitter this morning (Friday, May 10). "The BOY unfollowed me on IG," he wrote, which led many in the replies to mock The Boy, question why this would be so surprising, criticize the journalist, or just comment on the situation in general.

Furthermore, Drake and Elliott Wilson have butted heads quite a lot over the past year or so, starting as recently as July of last year. The latter criticized the former for not doing any more interviews that were "within the culture," such as radio interviews, podcasts with hip-hop media, magazines, other rap-centric outlets, etc. Following a pretty dismissive and trolling response from Aubrey, Wilson apologized to him given their strong rapport over the years. At least, a rapport that stuck around much more before he strayed away from a lot of hip-hop media in his superstardom.

Elliott Wilson Claims Drake No Longer Follows Him

"I'm actually very disappointed in this song," Elliott Wilson said of Drake's "The Heart Part 6" in a conversation with DJ Akademiks. "The problem I'm having with Drake in this whole thing is that he refuses to view Kendrick as a worthy opponent. He still keeps little bro-ing him like we're in the Club Paradise days. I just don't think that's the right strategy, He needs to deliver bars and go at him. He hadn't even made a whole record direct to Kendrick yet. He's all about airing everyone out that's going against him. Obviously, there's a whole movement and Metro orchestrated a lot of it.

"He doesn't get why Kendrick is so big and why people love him so much and the type of music he makes and the success he has," Elliott Wilson continued. "He doesn't connect to it... I think a lot of people don't like Drake, but they all respect him. You can't not respect The Boy because of what he's done."

