Kendrick Lamar Tops Canada Streaming Charts With "Not Like Us" Drake Diss

The whole world is playing "Not Like Us" like wild, and Kendrick Lamar continues to not only stake his claim of victory in his battle against Drake, but get the charts on his side in the process. Moreover, there is now another metric in which this diss track exhibited staggering commercial success, a tight race to get the crown for considering how well all of these tracks are streaming. "Not Like Us" topped various streaming charts in the 6ix God's home country, including Apple Music's Top 100: Canada chart and Spotify's Daily Top Songs Canada chart. Among the top five and top ten in these lists are "Family Matters" and "Euphoria" (the second-most streamed song in Drizzy's home city of Toronto, with "not Like Us" at number three), as well as previous officially streamable diss tracks like "Meet The Grahams" and "Push Ups" that traveled the charts over time.

Furthermore, this is all very impressive and it would almost be an objective win for Kendrick Lamar... if numbers mattered at all in rap beef. There's still plenty of debate between pgLang die-hards and OVO soldiers over who truly won the battle, but both sides are conceding some pretty unreasonable points from their own camp. For example, DJ Akademiks thinks that people claiming K.Dot stole his "Not Like Us" bars from Twitter are reaching too far. On the other hand, many Kendrick fans refuse to give Drake the proper credit for being a very formidable lyrical opponent, and dishonestly claim it was more of a blowout than it was.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Tops Canadian Streaming Charts

Of course, this battle is technically not over yet, although if it isn't, we hope that it manifests in bars and music rather than the real life direction that recent occurrences in Drake's Bridle Path neighborhood have suggested (with no confirmed connection to this beef). That should never be the result of rap feuds no matter who it's coming from, so maybe it would be best if it ended here. Kendrick Lamar and The Boy had an incredible tit-for-tat, albeit one that spread a lot of misinformation and has compromised both of their public images in exploitative and potentially harmful ways as far as women's trauma is concerned. But such is the ugliness of hip-hop beef, a formula that we can hopefully keep away from these extremes as we reckon with it in a social media age.

Meanwhile, do you still think we're on the battlefield or do you have a winner to crown? What's been your favorite song to come out of all this? Whatever the case, let us know down in the comments section below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

