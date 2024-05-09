Kendrick Lamar Continues To Out-Stream Drake With "Not Like Us" Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's lyrical feud continues to have a chokehold on hip-hop fans everywhere, and it looks like K-Dot is coming out on top, at least in terms of streams. According to a new Tweet by Kurrco, the Compton-born performer's diss track "Not Like Us" got three times the amount of streams on Spotify than Drake's "Family Matters" yesterday. It earned a whopping 12.2M, while Drizzy's garnered 4.2M.

"Not Like Us" is what many would consider the most hard-hitting song of the entire beef. On it, Kendrick accuses Drake of being a "pedophile" and more. Kendrick's other disses, including "Euphoria," "Like That," and his Future and Metro Boomin collab "Like That," were also streamed more than any of Drake's yesterday.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Results In Massive Streaming Numbers

While this is certainly unfortunate for Drake's camp, it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise. Ultimately, many have decided that Kendrick Lamar washed Drake, though it's not exactly clear if the battle is over. Yesterday, DJ Akademiks hopped online to reveal that he's "waiting on a few records," which led fans to speculate that new diss tracks are on the way. Whether or not anything could outshine what's already been released, however, remains to be seen. As for where Drake's at with all of this, he recently shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story, highlighting a scene from the series "A Man In Full."

In the scene, the main character lies dead on the ground, delivering a dramatic posthumous monologue. “I don’t mean this as a criticism," he begins. "Maybe I do. But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are gonna a lot of memories of me by a lot of people, many who hate me. Even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?” What do you think of Kendrick Lamar continuing to out-stream Drake? Who do you think came out on top amid their feud? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]