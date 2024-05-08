Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Hits Yet Another Impressive Sales Milestone

One thing that's certain about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is that it's been a commercial hit. Fans have already streamed "Like That" to a number one debut on the Hot 100. It subsequently spent 3 weeks at the top spot. They also helped both "euphoria" and "push ups" debut in the top 20 in the past two weeks, despite neither having a fill tracking week of sales. Kendrick dropped a track called "Not Like Us" over the weekend that's off to an incredibly start commercially. The DJ Mustard-produced cut has a much more energetic and catchy flow to it that could translate into huge numbers.

Speaking of huge numbers, "euphoria" is already there. After making its debut at number 11 on the Hot 100 the song is expected to climb even higher next week. In fact, it could go as high as number one where its currently projected in battle with Tommy Richman's "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" to claim the top spot. Earlier today, the song officially hit 500k copies sold, a substantial achievement for any song much less one that's barely been around for a week. Unsurprisingly, it's the fastest solo rap song to reach that milestone in 2024 so far. It's even faster than Megan Thee Stallion's "HISS" which debuted atop the Hot 100 back in January.

Kendrick Lamar's "euphoria" Surpasses 500k Sales

Kendrick's most recent release "Not Like Us" is also breaking records. In fact, it even broke a record previously held by Drake himself. The song surpassed Certified Lover Boy's opening track "Champagne Poetry" for the most streams in a single day among any solo rap song in the first 24 hours after it dropped. It's not clear at the time whether Kendrick plans to release any more songs addressing the beef.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's first diss track aimed solely at Drake hitting 500k sales in just over a week? Are you surprised it's the fastest selling solo rap songs of 2024 so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

