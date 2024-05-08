Kendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef has resulted in some absolutely cutting moves by both artists. But Kendrick may have just beaten Drake at his own game. Drizzy holds MANY Spotify records having been the most commercially dominant rapper around for almost the entire time the streaming platform has existed. He previously held the record for the most single-day streams by any solo rap song with the opening track to his Certified Lover Boy album "Champagne Poetry." But that record is officially a thing of the past.

Amid a sea of diss tracks with a much more serious tone, Kendrick dropped the hard-hitting DJ Mustard-produced "Not Like Us." The song has the potential to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. It's getting off to an extraordinary start. As Chart Data reports, "Not Like Us" just broke the record formerly held by "Champagne Poetry." It now has the most streams by a solo rap song in any single day. It's one of a number of achievements the song has made already, performing particularly well on Spotify. Next week the track is expected to challenge for the top spot on the Hot 100.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Breaks Spotify Record

Fans have been breaking down all the details of "Not Like Us" and all the diss tracks both rappers have dropped. Lamar received praise online for lifting copyright protections from his tracks. That allowed rap fans and content creators online to make money off of their videos reacting to and discussing the beef. Things have finally slowed down in the past few days with no new tracks being dropped. That's allowed many in the hip hop space to start making declarations about who is the overall winner of the beef so far.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar breaking one of Drake's own records with a diss track aimed at him? Do you think "not like us" will turn into a stable hit going into the summer? Let us know in the comment section below.

