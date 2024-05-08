Kendrick Lamar Praised For Dropping Copyright Claims On Creators Discussing His New Songs

BYLavender Alexandria1240 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - Performance
Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The move allows creators to make money on videos discussing his tracks.

With the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef taking up a lot of space in the heads of both rap fans and creators its no wonder a ton of content has spawned from the songs they've dropped. Fans have shared their first reactions to some of the cutting disses and also broken down the tracks in incredible detail. One thing that creators sharing the content are probably all too familiar with facing is copyright issues. But Kendrick recently made a move that made it easier for those online to share and discuss his diss tracks.

That move was lifting all of the current copyright claims from videos reacting to any of his new diss tracks and using the audio from them. He didn't comment directly on the move but the seemingly deliberate gesture allowed tons of fans to make money on the content they shared surrounding the beef and that certainly didn't go unnoticed. Content creator NoLifeShaq recently thanked Kendrick during a stream for his copyright decision and fans in he replies praised the move. Check out the full video of him thanking the rapper below.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?

After a couple weeks of nearly non-stop action, rap fans are finally starting to exhale. The most recent song in the beef is Drake's "The Heart Part 6" which dropped on Sunday. In the song he revealed that he actually planted the viral story Kendrick shared about him having a second hidden child, an 11-year-old daughter. Lyrically he paints Kendrick as being so obsessed with beating him that the "N95" rapper doesn't even bother to look for any evidence of the claim before including it in a song.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar lifting copyright claims on his recently released diss tracks so that fans can make money from reacting to them? Do you think he will drop another song about Drake or is the beef wrapped up now? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - InsideBeefKendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertBeefDrake Bringing Up Millie Bobby Brown In New Diss Track Leaves Fans Puzzled24.1K
Jay Electronica In Concert - New York, NYBeefJay Electronica Doubles Down On Taking Drake's Side In Kendrick Lamar Beef6.0K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceBeefKendrick Lamar Fans Think He Could Be Dropping A Drake Response Today12.4K