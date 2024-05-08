Joe Budden Reveals His Definitive Winner Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

The results are in.

Joe Budden has been at the forefront of the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The podcaster has been hard at work throughout all of this, as his fans have been looking for his commentary. Overall, Joe has appeared on DJ Akademiks' stream, while also offering up his views on his own show. Today, Joe's first podcast since Friday night was released, and it was here where he was able to speak on "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and even "Not Like Us." Moreover, he also got to listen to "The Heart Part 6" which came out on Sunday.

In the clip down below, Budden made one thing crystal clear about this beef: Kendrick Lamar is the winner. Budden said that Kendrick is "unequivocally" the winner and that Drake threw in the towel. He also spoke on how Drake's strategy throughout all of this ended up shaping how Kendrick moved. Overall, Budden was adamant that Drake made numerous tactical errors and that Lamar wiped him out with this. His co-hosts also agreed that Kendrick was winning, although Joe took things up to 11.

Joe Budden Goes Off

Budden has been critical of Drake in the past, however, he has praised the megastar enough to the point where it is clear that he can remain objective. For now, Kendrick as a "winner" is a sentiment that is being shared by the majority. In fact, "The Heart Part 6" has a horrible like-to-dislike ratio on YouTube, which shows how the fans are feeling right now. Only time will tell whether or not this is truly over, or if Drake decides to come out with another song.

Let us know what you think of Joe Budden and his opinion, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is correct in his assessment here? Or do you believe that Kendrick Lamar is actually the loser in all of this? Do you think the beef is officially over? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

