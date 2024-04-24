Joe Budden Reveals His Unbelievable Podcast Earnings

It's no secret that Joe Budden is a powerful force in hip hop, with the NYC-born personality's podcast racking up hundreds of thousands of views weekly. This, of course, raises the question of whether or not this actually translates to cash. Luckily, the subject came up during a recent episode, prompting him to open up about how much he's earned over his ten years of podcasting.

"Off podcasting, off of this?" he began. "All together in the whole ten years? About $4M... Gross is $7M." The room then erupted into laughter, and his co-hosts questioned whether or not he was being totally transparent. He insisted that he was, but some of them still weren't buying it.

Joe Budden Claims He Earned $4M In 10 Years

"Early on we were doing it for free. Then we hit a little lick, Spotify. Then n***as left, the building crumbled a little bit, and my friends came and saved the day. Probably about $3.5-$4.5M... I'm serious, why do y'all think I'm lying?" Clearly, Budden isn't looking to provide his audience with exact figures at this point. While $4M doesn't sound too bad to most, his co-hosts and countless commenters suspect that the number is actually much higher. "Listen, years of hard work, y'all could do it too," Budden told viewers. "It's not unachievable. Like, this is not unimaginable if you work hard, keep your head down to the finish line man, and just focus on the content and what you need to do... $4.5M."

What do you think of Joe Budden joking about how much he's earned through The Joe Budden Podcast? How much do you think the personality has actually brought in over the past ten years? Do you think it was more than $4M?

