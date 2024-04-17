Drake's Rap Beefs Stem From Alleged Co-ownership Of Gamma Music, Joe Budden Says

Joe Budden might not be hitting the studio like he used to, but the podcaster still has plenty of industry intel he's happy to discuss on his show. Lately, a lot of the 43-year-old's content has been focusing on the drama unfolding amongst the men of rap. Many are curious why Drake suddenly became public enemy number one to former collaborators like Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar. According to Budden, the reason might be a lot more complicated than it seems on the surface.

"The labels got s**t running through Drake, I'm telling you," the "Pump It Up" hitmaker alleged on Tuesday's (April 16) episode of his podcast. "We're going to find out. One of these ni**as is going to spill the beans soon, I'm telling you. There's something here that we don't know enough about yet," Budden said after a co-host mentioned the father of one's alleged ties to Gamma. XXL notes that the new company was founded in 2023 by former Apple executive Larry Jackson and record executive Ike Youssef. Rick Ross, French Montana, Sexyy Red, and Usher are all artists on the platform's roster.

Read More: Drake Gives Adam22 His Hip-Hop Media Big Three, Shows Rare Love To Joe Budden And Shades DJ Vlad

Joe Budden Suggests That Drake Is a Part-Owner of Gamma

"I think Drake owns some of Gamma," The Joe Budden Podcast creator told viewers. In the past, the rapper-turned-media personality speculated that the 6ix God is getting paid for showing support to Sexyy, which supports this theory. Additionally, it could explain some of the tension brewing with Montega and Rozay.

At this point, it's hard to keep up with all the artists who seem to be airing out their issues with Drake. Rick Ross and Kendrick Lamar are the most obvious, but there's also speculation that his fellow Canadian, The Weeknd, was singing some shade on Metro Boomin and Future's We Still Don't Trust You. Read our timeline of their drama at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Did The Weeknd Diss Drake On "We Still Don't Trust You"?: A Timeline Of Collabs & Beef

[Via]