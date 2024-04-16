Joe Budden Reveals How His Love Of Escorts Has Led To Valuable Drake Intel

Overall, Joe Budden is one of the most popular and heralded figures in hip-hop media. While some people seem to be jealous of that, Budden continues to do his own thing. Throughout the past year, he has found himself in feuds with a ton of artists. Ari Lennox, NBA YoungBoy, and even Drake have found themselves at odds with the rapper-turned-podcaster. Now that Drake and Kendrick Lamar are beefing, fans have been looking towards Joe's opinion on everything. After all, he seems to always have an inside scoop.

This weekend, Joe did a podcast episode with DJ Akademiks. During this episode, Ak tried to get to the bottom of Budden's previous issues with Drake. As Budden explained, he really doesn't have any issues with Drizzy. Instead, he respects the man as an artist. He just always has tough love for creators, and that comes through for the megastar. This led to some pressure from Akademiks, who continued to question Budden. That is when Joe revealed that a lot of his Drake intel doesn't even come from OVO. It actually just comes from escorts.

Joe Budden Keeps Himself Honest

"I think most of my Drake intel today comes from my love of escorts," Joe explained. "I'm not trying to be funny. The escorts just always know. The escorts are ground level to it all. The escorts are the CIA of the subway system." It is a very unique admission, and not one that everyone would be willing to make. However, Budden has always been shameless in the past. That said, this certainly implies something about Drake, and an alleged similar interest. Either way, Budden remains an entertaining figure.

Let us know what you think about these comments from Joe Budden, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is too much of a Drake hater? Have you been amused by his back and forths with the megastar? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

