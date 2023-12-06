Why Was NBA YoungBoy Beefing With Joe Budden?

Joe Budden is no stranger to stirring up controversy through The Joe Budden Podcast. Since the series began airing in 2015, the former Slaughterhouse rapper has engaged in public feuds with Logic, Adam22, Migos, and even his own cohosts.

During a recent segment on Budden's show, the retired rapper gave an honest reaction to NBA YoungBoy's latest efforts. During the segment, Budden called the 24-year-old rapper "trash" and said his latest music is "horrible." Budden's unfiltered take caused a wide array of backlash from YB himself. The beef also invited comments from prominent hip-hop figures such as Birdman and Benzino.

The critique didn't stop at NBA YoungBoy's latest studio project, Decided 2, which dropped last month. Joe Budden continued his comments, entering into a tirade regarding the "YB better" meme. The running gag saw droves of YoungBoy fans leaving comments on other rappers' songs and performances. According to Budden, this trend wasn't an organic expression of support for the young rising star and actually came as a result of studio executives utilizing covert guerrilla marketing techniques. Budden also suggested that the overwhelming support for YB had died down in recent months, ever since the rapper was put on house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah.

NBA YoungBoy Claps Back

In response to Joe Budden's comments, NBA YoungBoy took to social media to clap back. The young rapper responded with an enraged and profanity-laced series of short videos. In them, YoungBoy touted his album's prolonged placement on the Billboard charts, taunted Budden for his age and relevance, and invited the 43-year-old podcaster to pull up in Salt Lake for a man-on-man altercation.

While this enraged reaction may have inspired other media figures to ease tensions, Joe Budden doubled down. The podcaster took to Twitter Spaces to defend his comments, stating, "I just wanna say I’m way bigger than him. Stop this," while reading off disappointing sales numbers and Billboard charts for YB's latest records.

Birdman Weighs In

As the beef between Joe Budden and NBA YoungBoy continued to escalate, Young Money label head and YB mentor Birdman also decided to weigh in. While Birdman refrained from getting into specifics regarding the beef, he sternly warned Budden, stating, "You f***in with something you should leave alone." In addition to trashing NBA YoungBoy's numbers, Joe Budden also dissed the rapper's fans. Budden referred to loyal listeners of YB as "young idiots" who are easily fooled by music industry tricks.

Joe Budden Apologizes

Thankfully, the beef seems to be dying down, as Budden took to his podcast to apologize for his comments and walk back some of his criticism. In his apology, the podcaster assured listeners that his initial comments sounded harsher than he intended and clarified that he has since spoken to NBA YoungBoy personally to squash their beef. With so many rap feuds ending in unnecessary violence, it's nice to see these two men put their differences aside before the situation becomes unmanageable.

