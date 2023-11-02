NBA Youngboy Requests House Arrest Change, Cites His Mental Health

For more than two years now, NBA Youngboy has been under house arrest in Utah. His situation spawns from a 2020 arrest for firearm and narcotics possession. After a further arrest in Los Angeles where he was found with another firearm, the courts came down hard. From his bail proceedings to his eventual sentencing to house arrest, he hasn't been afforded much leniency. Consequently, as his sentence is being increasingly discussed publicly by fans, he's looking for a way to loosen the terms.

According to All Hip Hop in a new statement made by his lawyers, Youngboy explains why he'd like his house arrest terms altered. “Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight and sleep. [NBA YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation,” the lawyer's statement reads. It's unclear if it will work as government prosecutors have expressed skepticism in what counts as "employment obligations." A judge is expected to eventually rule on the request. Check out the full story below.

NBA Youngboy Dealing With Deteriorating Mental Health

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Youngboy has had fans worried about his mental health on multiple occasions this year. Just last week he posted a somewhat unhinged rant aimed at YouTube for allegedly blackballing him. Subsequently as the video made the rounds online fans expressed concern for the rapper's wellbeing.

Youngboy has been using his time under house arrest to release a lot of new music. Last week he announced his 4th new album of 2023. The project is a sequel to his 2018 album Decided which is fittingly called Decided 2. What do you think of NBA Youngboy citing his mental health as a reason for his house arrest to be loosened? Let us know in the comment section below.

